Legal & General Group Plc Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gladstone Land by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gladstone Land by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 26,565 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its position in Gladstone Land by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 179,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 71,507 shares during the period. Southern Style Financial Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth $1,893,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 33,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.32 million, a P/E ratio of -34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.19. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently -193.10%.

In related news, Director Anthony W. Parker sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $72,743.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

