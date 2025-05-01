Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 2,222 Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Astria Therapeutics were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATXS. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 70.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 38,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 101.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $291.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $12.92.

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ATXS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Astria Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

