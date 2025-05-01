Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,372 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in DLocal were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lane Generational LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 412,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 398.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 265,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLO stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. DLocal Limited has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $14.46.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.98 million. DLocal had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 32.59%. On average, research analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on DLocal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on DLocal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

