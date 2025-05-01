Legal & General Group Plc Sells 827 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 962,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after acquiring an additional 242,465 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 404,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 36,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 266.8% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 155,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 35,511 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:HVT opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 109.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

