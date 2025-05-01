Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Lindsay by 746.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,979 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth $679,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Lindsay by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at $5,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

LNN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lindsay from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

LNN stock opened at $129.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.72. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $109.27 and a 1 year high of $140.27.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.48%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

