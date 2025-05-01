LPL Financial LLC Has $105,000 Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 91,998 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,177,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after buying an additional 108,030 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 65,213.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 541,270 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,058.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 375,890 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 386,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

