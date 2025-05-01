LPL Financial LLC Sells 7,149 Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 572.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 115,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 2,927.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 730,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 706,054 shares during the period. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Up 1.3 %

Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.