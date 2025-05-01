Lufax (NYSE:LU) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Lufax Trading Down 0.3 %

LU stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.71. Lufax has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Lufax by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

