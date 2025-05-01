Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Stock Holdings Cut by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $5,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40,642 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. 24.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGIC. StockNews.com raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. William Blair cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $679.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.01. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $142.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

Magic Software Enterprises Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

