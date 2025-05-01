Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stake Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 807.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 7,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus & Millichap

In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $31,679.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,793.72. This trade represents a 13.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MMI opened at $30.38 on Thursday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.28. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $240.08 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is currently -156.25%.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

