Mariner LLC Acquires 21,530 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,217 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,530 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBM. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,414.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 83,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,967 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $886,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 132,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,613,432 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,188,000 after buying an additional 92,324 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:HBM opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 5.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Report on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.