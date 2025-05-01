Mariner LLC Acquires New Shares in Calvert US Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CVSE)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Calvert US Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CVSE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Mariner LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Calvert US Select Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Calvert US Select Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Calvert US Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

Calvert US Select Equity ETF stock opened at $64.52 on Thursday. Calvert US Select Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.42.

Calvert US Select Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Calvert US Select Equity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Calvert US Select Equity ETF (CVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of select US large-cap companies that supports sustainability through global environmental or societal activities and are considered leaders in managing financially material ESG factors.

