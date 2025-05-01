Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,626 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BVN. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 810.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,635,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,676 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 1,153,819 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,658,518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,106,000 after buying an additional 430,960 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Down 0.6 %

BVN opened at $14.09 on Thursday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.37.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Increases Dividend

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $299.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.77 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 6.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2922 per share. This is an increase from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

