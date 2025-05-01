Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLAB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $149,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,514.45. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $351,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,567 shares in the company, valued at $59,684,483. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLAB. Barclays lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 0.0 %

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $101.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.33. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $160.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.73.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $166.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

