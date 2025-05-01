Mariner LLC Buys 1,351 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SR. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Spire by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Spire by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Spire from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spire from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.70.

NYSE:SR opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.54 and its 200 day moving average is $71.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.77 and a 52-week high of $79.81.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Spire had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 76.03%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

