Mariner LLC Buys 439 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 348.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18,987 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,300,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SAFT opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.19. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.71 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.99.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $286.72 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAFT

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.