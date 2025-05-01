Mariner LLC Buys 5,393 Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Hut 8 were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 28,532 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hut 8 by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

Hut 8 stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Hut 8 Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Hut 8 in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

