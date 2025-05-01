Mariner LLC Decreases Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEP. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 416,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,018 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $530,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of KEP opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $9.43.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

