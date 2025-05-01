Mariner LLC Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,836,000. Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 697,217 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,084,000 after purchasing an additional 113,940 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 353.4% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,314 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 112,482 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $18.82 on Thursday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 10.16%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

