Mariner LLC Has $578,000 Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Herc alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Herc by 878.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Herc by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Herc by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Herc by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 564.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Herc from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.20.

Herc Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Herc stock opened at $109.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.92 and a 200-day moving average of $177.24. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.19 and a 52-week high of $246.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.21). Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.36%.

Herc Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.