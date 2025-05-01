Mariner LLC Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,464,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,357,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,615,000 after buying an additional 1,108,972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $24,888,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 375,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after acquiring an additional 216,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 593,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after acquiring an additional 136,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

VKTX stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.90.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $120.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan acquired 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $29,946.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $29,946. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

