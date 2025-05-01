Mariner LLC Has $586,000 Stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $3,890,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in FLEX LNG by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FLEX LNG by 1,894.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of FLEX LNG to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

FLEX LNG Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FLNG opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 33.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.61%.

FLEX LNG Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

