Mariner LLC Has $594,000 Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 121.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GDS alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 20.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $842,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GDS by 7,553.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,461,000 after buying an additional 602,840 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in GDS by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 898,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,360,000 after buying an additional 188,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Price Performance

Shares of GDS stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $425.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. GDS’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities set a $40.00 price target on GDS in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James raised GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GDS

GDS Company Profile

(Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.