Mariner LLC Has $610,000 Position in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,589 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Super Group were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGHC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Super Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Super Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Super Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Super Group stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Super Group Limited has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 135.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Super Group Dividend Announcement

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $517.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. Super Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Research analysts forecast that Super Group Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Super Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGHC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Super Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Super Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Super Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Super Group in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Super Group Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

