Mariner LLC Has $617,000 Stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Mariner LLC increased its position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,987,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,801,000 after purchasing an additional 229,759 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,728,000 after purchasing an additional 135,008 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 854,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after buying an additional 234,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASTS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.82.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $614,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,258.44. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

