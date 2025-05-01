Mariner LLC Increases Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,507,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,350,080,000 after purchasing an additional 85,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,064,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,299,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,232,000 after buying an additional 352,754 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,368,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,320,000 after acquiring an additional 191,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,124,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,894,000 after acquiring an additional 91,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE CUBE opened at $40.63 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.54 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.93%.

CubeSmart Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.