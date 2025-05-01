Mariner LLC Increases Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,430 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 98,158 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $716,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $9,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,192,000 after purchasing an additional 242,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.01. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $60.67.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GBCI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on GBCI

Glacier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.