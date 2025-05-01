Mariner LLC Increases Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $180,415.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,565.76. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,062.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,575.76. The trade was a 5.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $59.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.63. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $112.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -168.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cfra Research raised Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

