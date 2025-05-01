Mariner LLC Invests $571,000 in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 295.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 403,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 258,958 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

HG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 3,785 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $79,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,383. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $311,566. 17.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HG opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $21.68.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $543.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.17 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 21.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

