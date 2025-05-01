Mariner LLC Invests $623,000 in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGUS. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,193,000. Entruity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,146,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,598,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 51,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 29,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter.

CGUS stock opened at $32.93 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

