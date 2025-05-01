Mariner LLC Makes New Investment in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRMB. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Primo Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PRMB opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Primo Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

Primo Brands Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

