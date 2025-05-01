Mariner LLC Purchases 4,236 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EUFN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EUFN opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $30.22.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

