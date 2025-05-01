Mariner LLC Raises Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Employers by 300.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 31,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Employers by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Employers by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIG opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.29.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.18 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.48%.

In related news, Director James R. Kroner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,087. The trade was a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $70,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,963.24. The trade was a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,385 shares of company stock worth $276,267. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

