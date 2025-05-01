Mariner LLC Raises Stake in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) by 273.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,120 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cosan were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cosan alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cosan in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 65,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 34,798 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cosan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cosan by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter.

Cosan Stock Down 0.5 %

Cosan stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Cosan S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cosan Profile

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.