Mariner LLC Reduces Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of FMAY opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.04. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $48.89.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

