Mariner LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Olin by 37.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 34,485 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Olin in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 19.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,015,000 after purchasing an additional 172,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Olin by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Olin from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane bought 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $203,435.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,435. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE OLN opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

