Mariner LLC Sells 1,418 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QDEL. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 64.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 106,642 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 21,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $27.79 on Thursday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $49.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 72.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

