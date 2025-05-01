Mariner LLC Sells 2,473 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -53.85%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

