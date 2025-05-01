Mariner LLC Sells 353 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in JFrog by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $533,961.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,929,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,089,840.20. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,436,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,003,635.45. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,206 shares of company stock worth $12,213,601. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.06.

JFrog Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 0.98. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.16 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. Research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

