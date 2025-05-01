Mariner LLC Sells 4,015 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 47.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 72,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MP Materials by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 604,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after buying an additional 159,200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

MP opened at $24.50 on Thursday. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. Research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,851. The trade was a 20.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 489,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $13,115,104.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,153,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,650,039.66. The trade was a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,330,015 shares of company stock valued at $34,559,781. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

