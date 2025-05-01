Mariner LLC Sells 468 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 472.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tobam bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $105.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $185.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.12.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $183.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

