Mariner LLC Sells 5,217 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 50,253 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Sharper & Granite LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 82,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Flywheel Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000.

Shares of PCY opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

