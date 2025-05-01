Mariner LLC Sells 888 Shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RAAX opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.59 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $30.82.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

