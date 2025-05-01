Mariner LLC Sells 9,272 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Travelers Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $95,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,129.16. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $500,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,890,033.75. This represents a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,477 shares of company stock valued at $770,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

See Also

