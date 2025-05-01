Mariner LLC Sells 9,629 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,629 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vontier by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Vontier by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of VNT opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $41.61.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.