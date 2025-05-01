Mariner LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 136.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 804.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 315,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 280,847 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RKT opened at $12.88 on Thursday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s payout ratio is presently 801.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

