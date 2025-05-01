Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 348,285 Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 348,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.38% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 270,960 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the fourth quarter worth $2,522,000. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 2,927.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 730,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 706,054 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 175,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 572.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 115,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSEMKT MTA opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.18 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

