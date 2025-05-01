Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,672 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 291.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 88,826 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 84.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,599,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 94,147 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 187,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 36,775 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.54. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $38.12.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 496,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,809,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,106,679.75. This trade represents a 3.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 1,200 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $36,156.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,822.19. This trade represents a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

