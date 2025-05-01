Marshall Wace LLP Has $917,000 Stock Holdings in Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,759 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sagimet Biosciences were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sagimet Biosciences alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGMT. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sagimet Biosciences by 14.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 91,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 66.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares in the last quarter. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Sagimet Biosciences by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SGMT opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $105.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sagimet Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SGMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts expect that Sagimet Biosciences Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sagimet Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sagimet Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagimet Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.