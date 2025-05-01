Marshall Wace LLP Has $927,000 Stock Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 88,223 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MX. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 383,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 44,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 35,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

MX opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

